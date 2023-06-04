Wealth Alliance Invests $3.66 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

