Wealth Alliance Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $138.39. 478,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

