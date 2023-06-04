Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $360.47. 1,337,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,250. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.19. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

