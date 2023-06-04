Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.26. 9,464,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

