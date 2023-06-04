Wedbush Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

