Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.95% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $673,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

