Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $498.11 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.30% of Xcel Energy worth $498,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.14 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

