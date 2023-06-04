Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $798.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $798,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $143.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

