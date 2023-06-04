Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 892,659 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

