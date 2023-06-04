Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,082 shares of company stock valued at $364,905. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

