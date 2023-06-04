WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.43 million and approximately $3.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008966 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834334 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.

