Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Acquires $21,400.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CEO Kevin W. Mullins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,151 shares in the company, valued at $263,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wrap Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.53.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.
