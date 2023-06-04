Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Acquires $21,400.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CEO Kevin W. Mullins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,151 shares in the company, valued at $263,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

About Wrap Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

Further Reading

