Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.64.

XYL stock opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $10,222,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

