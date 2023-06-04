Youdao (NYSE:DAO) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Head to Head Survey

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $745.03 million 0.81 -$105.41 million ($0.99) -4.82 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -16.89% N/A -39.38% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Youdao and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.4% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Youdao and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 4 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Risk and Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Youdao beats Renovare Environmental on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

