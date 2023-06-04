ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $414,805.03 and $21.58 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

