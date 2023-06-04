Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 200,476 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,100 shares of company stock worth $14,073,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

