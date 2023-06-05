104,764 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $102.15. 213,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

