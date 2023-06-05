1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.24. 1,050,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.