1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $5.28 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,943 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after buying an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $12,676,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 582,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 326,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FPE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. 931,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.