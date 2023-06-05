1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $6.38 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PM traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $90.36. 1,189,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,330. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

