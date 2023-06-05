1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.44. The stock had a trading volume of 131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,445. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $248.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

