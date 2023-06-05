1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,730 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.68. 3,312,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,611. The firm has a market cap of $405.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

