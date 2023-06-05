1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,515 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,303. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

