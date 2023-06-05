1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes $3.85 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after buying an additional 314,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after buying an additional 491,598 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.12. 251,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

