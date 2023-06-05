190,000 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Bought by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 567,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 663,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,274. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.56.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

