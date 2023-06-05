260,000 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.44% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $74.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

