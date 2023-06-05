27,124 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 971 shares of company stock worth $423,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $454.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,803. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.