2,946 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $57.59. 337,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

