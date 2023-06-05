322,528 Shares in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Frontier Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of FICV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,637. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 million, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Frontier Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

