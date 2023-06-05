60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Plans $7 Million IPO for June 9th (SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) expects to raise $7 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,400,000 shares at $4.30-$6.30 per share.

WallachBeth Capital LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

