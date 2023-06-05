67,149 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.04. 98,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

