74,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.05% of Zscaler as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS traded up $4.04 on Monday, hitting $146.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

