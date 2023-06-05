8,788 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,775. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

