AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.48. 795,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

