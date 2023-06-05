abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 221,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 396,221 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $19.84.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

