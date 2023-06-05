Acala Token (ACA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,049.03 or 1.00003414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04692496 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,260,558.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.