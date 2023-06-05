Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded down $4.31 on Monday, hitting $307.08. 1,430,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,916. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

