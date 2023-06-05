Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ACRV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. On average, research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

