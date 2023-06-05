Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

