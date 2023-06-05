Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.
Adient Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.
Institutional Trading of Adient
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
