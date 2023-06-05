Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $67.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

