Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

