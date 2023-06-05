aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $36.31 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. aelf has a market capitalization of $181.68 million and $36.31 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003122 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.