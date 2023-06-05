Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

