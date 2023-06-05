Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $59.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,545,469 coins and its circulating supply is 7,247,075,968 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

