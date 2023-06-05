Algorand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.29 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $22.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,633,296,359 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,826,858 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

