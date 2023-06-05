Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group comprises 3.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,150,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,240. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,134 shares in the company, valued at $14,661,296.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

