Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

AMAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Up 2.7 %

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Insider Activity

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,955,281.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,641,779 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,340 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

