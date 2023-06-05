American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,973 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Tower were worth $64,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.40. 380,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

