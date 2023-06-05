American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 3.9% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $69,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
