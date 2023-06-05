Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.11. 1,938,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,983. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

